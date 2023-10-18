Deakin-White announce sponsorship of local football competition!

St Albans, Dunstable, Wing: Deakin-White Estate Agents have announced they will be sponsoring two cup competitions with the Leighton District Sunday Football League for the 2023/24 season.

This partnership provided by Deakin White has allowed the league to get the best pitches for the finals ensuring the best possible experience for those involved.

“We are delighted to renew the sponsorship for the Deakin-White Champions League and announce the inaugural Deakin-White Challenge cup!” Said Ed Restall-Harrison, owner and founder of Deakin-White. “I hope the competition continues to be exciting and entertaining, whilst giving opportunities to people to experience the joy of football in our local communities”

“This is the second season Deakin White have sponsored an Inter league Competition.” says David Snaith, Chairman of the Leighton League. “Running any form of competition needs financial help with trophies and medals for both finals. I hope to expand the competition next year and be even bigger. Deakin White are an ideal company, having offices in locations where all teams currently reside.”

Deakin-White is an independent family run boutique estate agency with offices covering Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Buckinghamshire.

We can help with Residential & Commercial Sales, Lettings, Auctions & Mortgages.