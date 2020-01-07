Dees are left frustrated as good chances go begging

Dunstablians welcomed league leaders Stamford for their first match of the decade, looking to enhance their promotion prospects and maintain their unbeaten record.

The Dunstablians pack continued where they finished 2019, dominating the opposition at scrum time.

However, Dees proceeded to miss several opportunities to score through the backs.

Dees scored their first try through winger Mattie Anderson in the 38th minute .

Almost immediately Stamford hit back with a try on the stroke of halt time.

Bringing on some fresh legs at the start of the second half, Dees were able to turn the kick off after the ball didn’t travel the required 10 metres, and the subsequent scrum to Stamford, into their next score through captain Kev Boland.

Both sides were soon down to 14 as some direct play by Stamford descended in to a maul followed by some exchanges between both packs.

Dunstablians started to tire having dominated the game, allowing Stamford to take the lead through a converted try, hotly disputed by Dees as the ball appeared to be dropped over the try line.

Trailing 12-10 in the final quarter, Dees were driving deep into the Stamford 22 before Stamford turned the ball over when a try seemed the most likely outcome.

Against the run of play following line out misfunctions, Stamford went from a defensive lineout in their 22 to score following a succession of Dees errors and lacklustre tackling.

Stamford were given a penalty for offside, which they converted to make it 20-10.

Late in the game, winger Mattie Anderson received the ball on his own 10 metre line, setting off and scoring in the corner to salvage the losing bonus point.

It was a frustrating result for Dees, having dominated most of the game.

But they have positives to take into the next match away to Bourne.

The Second XV’s winning streak also came to an end under the lights on Friday night against a very strong Leighton Buzzard side, who won 51-10. Their next test is a friendly at home to Milton Keynes.