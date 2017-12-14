Dees dig in for important victory over Queens

Dunstablians edged out near neighbours Bedford Queens 22-16 in their Midlands Three East South clash on Saturday.

A bumper crowd from the VPs dinner saw the game start brilliantly for the home side as captain William Hewitt caught the ball from the kick off and leave a trail of bodies on the floor as he crashed up almost to the opposition 10 metre line.

The visitors hit back with an early penalty to lead 3-0, but Dees responded well.

Kevin Boland kicked for the corner and from a lineout, Harry Smith rose to claim, as the home pack rumbled over, Dale Judkins touching down and Boland with the conversion.

A controversial refereeing decision saw Scott Jenkinson sin-binned as Queens made the man advantage count with a penalty for 7-6.

The Dees pack, buoyed by the presence of Simon George, were gaining the upper hand and an offside saw Boland’s boot make it 10-6 at half time.

In the second period, Dunstablians began brightly, as the lineout worked perfectly once more, Smith again winning the throw and finding Judkins as the hosts bulldozed their way through for a second try.

Boland added the extras from out wide as his side moved 17-6 in front.

Queens showed they were no pushovers though, and after a lengthy spell of time camped in the Dees half, they crashed over for a converted score, despite some heroic tackling by Toby Mead and Liam Jenkinson.

Zach Bourne came on late in the game as he steamed into the Queens defensive line to give Dees some good field position.

The try of the game came after some great scrummaging from the Dees pack allowed the ball to be played all the way across the line and into the hands of Mattie Anderson.

He showed some impressive pace as his outpaced his marker and dotted down in the corner, with the successful conversion making it 22-13.

The game ended with a late rally from Queens as an offside gave them a chance to kick for the posts, which they took for a consolation score.

Dees travel to Rushden & Higham this weekend.

Dees: Chris Chandler, Simon George, William Hewitt, Richard Cope, Harry Smith, Dale Judkins, Ashley Jenkinson-Warren, Charlie Alden, Joshua Klymyszyn, Kevin Boland, Toby Mead, Scott Warren, Shepherd Shabba Zwazanewako, Mattie Anderson, Liam Jenkinson.

Subs: Gavin Stout, Zach Bourne, Tarkan Kranda.