Dees in form to defeat rivals BBOBs

Dunstablians secured a 41-22 victory over Northampton BBOBs in the Midlands 3 East (South).

They welcomed Northampton to Bidwell Park as the opposition’s ground was under water and they were unable to host as scheduled.

Dees took an eighth-minute lead as fly half Zach Bourne spotted a gap in the BBOBs defence and burst through to score under the posts.

He then converted his own try.

Both teams now seemed to be taking turns in generating phases and attacking through weak high tackles, with Dees finally scoring again with Matt Knight releasing full back Toby Mead to put winger Mattie Anderson over in the corner.

BBOBs were the next to score.

With half time approaching, Dees captain Kev Boland intercepted a loose pass and set off into the opposition half before making the scoring pass to winger Sam Wilkins to score under the posts.

Bourne converted for a 19-5 interval lead.

After the break, BBOBs caused Dees problems as they scored two tries, one converted.

Dees drove back down the field from the kick off to earn a penalty outside the BBOBs 22.

Scrum half Mikey Morris converted to open up a five-point gap with Dees now looking for a bonus point try.

They didn’t have to wait long as two minutes later Nathan Aris released winger Anderson.

he then cut back off the touchline and handed off the covering player to score under the posts before a successful conversion was kicked.

BBOBs secured a bonus point and moved within a converted try to tie the game with less than 10 minutes left of the match.

But Dees were determined to finish the contest positively.

Bourne found space again in the BBOBs 22 to score his second try, converted by Morris.

BBOBs were reduced to 14 players following a red card before Anderson completed his hat-trick try in the last play of the match.

However, the conversion was missed.