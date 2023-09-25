Dunstable kickboxing club strikes gold - bringing a total of 28 medals home from tournament in Milton Keynes

Inspirit Martial Arts brought home 6 Golds, 12 Silver medals and 10 Bronze medals creating 2 double champions in the process

Inspirit Martial Arts, a well established Karate & Kickboxing Club based in Dunstable and surrounding areas, took a large team to compete in Milton Keynes Open Kickboxing tournament this weekend.

The team consisted of all ages from age 7 to adults. Two members came away as double Champions winning all their matches in both semi contact and light continous fighting. Kai Tyas and Rosie Wildesmith both took home the title of 'Double Champions' and 2 extra trophies for their cabinets. The club produced 4 Champions in total and other members stepped up leaving the team with a massive haul of 6 trophies, 12 silver medals and 10 bronze medals.

The team will now regroup before taking on the Northampton Open next weekend.

Sensei Simon, Chief Instructor, said "I am very proud of all the team, from those experienced members to those doing their 1st ever competition. Everyone gave it their best and team supported each other like one big family. Seeing people achieve their goals is why I do this job".

