News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Dunstable kickboxing club strikes gold - bringing a total of 28 medals home from tournament in Milton Keynes

Inspirit Martial Arts brought home 6 Golds, 12 Silver medals and 10 Bronze medals creating 2 double champions in the process
By Simon TyasContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST

Inspirit Martial Arts, a well established Karate & Kickboxing Club based in Dunstable and surrounding areas, took a large team to compete in Milton Keynes Open Kickboxing tournament this weekend.

The team consisted of all ages from age 7 to adults. Two members came away as double Champions winning all their matches in both semi contact and light continous fighting. Kai Tyas and Rosie Wildesmith both took home the title of 'Double Champions' and 2 extra trophies for their cabinets. The club produced 4 Champions in total and other members stepped up leaving the team with a massive haul of 6 trophies, 12 silver medals and 10 bronze medals.

The team will now regroup before taking on the Northampton Open next weekend.

Sensei Simon, Chief Instructor, said "I am very proud of all the team, from those experienced members to those doing their 1st ever competition. Everyone gave it their best and team supported each other like one big family. Seeing people achieve their goals is why I do this job".

Inspirit Martial Arts

1. Untitled design (30).jpg

Inspirit Martial Arts Photo: Simon Tyas

Photo Sales
Double Champion - Kai Tyas

2. UGC-Image-108465

Double Champion - Kai Tyas Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Champion - Faith Berg

3. UGC-Image-108469

Champion - Faith Berg Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kacper winning his silver medal

4. UGC-Image-108473

Kacper winning his silver medal Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Dunstable