Dunstable remain in second despite falling to Reed defeat

Dunstable stayed second in the Saracens Herts League Championship despite a three wicket defeat to Reed on Saturday.

Half centuries from Sam Cherry (65) and Matt Woodcock (52) weren’t enough to give Dunstable a competitive enough score as they were all out for 193.

Luke Cherry’s 4-60 made inroads into the Reed run chase, but they reached 193-7 from 56.3 overs.

The IIs were beaten comfortably by Welwyn Garden City IIs as they were set the steep target of 305 for victory, Sam Marshall taking 3-54.

Dunstable found themselves 17-2 in reply as although Dave Barker scored a run-a-ball 50 accompanied by Lee Pratt (27) and Stuart Harvey (29), they could only muster 182.

There was a positive result for the IIIs who beat Stevenage IIIs by three wickets.

Harsil Dixit’s 3-42 reduced Stevenage to a below-par 214 all out before Ian Horton set the run chase off to a good start with 37.

James Bromhall added 32 before Phil Lewis’ 68-ball 84 put Dunstable in the driving seat as Harry Wright guided them home with 34 not out.

The IVs rounded off a disappointing day for the club as they were all out for 154 despite 52 from Ryan Connor and Peter Treharne’s 51.

Dunstable took eight wickets in reply through braces from Devan Thaker and Matthew Gordon, but Kempston Hammers reached 156-8.

The Sunday first team’s hopes of winning the Bedfordshire Premier Division were hampered after defeat by Flitwick at Lancot Park.

Marcus Connor’s 66 was the highlight of Dunstable’s 184-8, whilst Terry Carr added 44.

Matt Woodcock then took two wickets, but the visitors reached 185-4.

The IIs had no game as the IIIs completed the double over Flitwick IIIs after a 249-run opening partnership at Marston.

Ned Whitney smashed 146 from just 96 balls and Robbie Coe recorded his maiden century with 104, as they set Flitwick 305 to win.

Harry Wright (3-47) and Harry Griffin (3-45) restricted Flitwick to 259-8 to secure their second successive win.