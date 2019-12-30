Dunstablians overpower St Neots scrum to end year on high

Dunstablians ended the year with another bonus-point win at St Neots to consolidate their place in the top half of Midlands Three East (South).

With their now trademark fast start, Dees were quickly over the whitewash through fly-half Zach Bourne who scored for the fourth game in a row after the Dees scrum had showed their strength to turn over a St Neots scrum.

Dees forwards continued to dominate at scrum time, pushing back St Neots at will, while their lineout won their own and opposition ball, leading to four more tries through wings Jack Newton and Sam Wilkins (2), and captain Kev Boland.

Despite landing just one conversion, Dees were totally dominating the match, and with the bonus point already secured, went into the interval leading 27-0.

The half-time break once more affected Dunstablians as they started the second half lacking the same urgency, penetration and line speed.

However, they still managed a sixth try through wing Jack Newton, courtesy of their overpowering scrum.

Following the next scrum, with St Neots buckling under the strength of the Dees pack, the referee decided to move to uncontested scrums to manage the safety of the home forwards.

The lack of the front foot scrum ball dented Dees’ momentum and allowed St Neots to score a try on the hour mark.

Dees were now unable to put the necessary phases together, while the visitors were not clinical enough with the ball.

Opportunities to add to their commanding lead were spurned in the face of some desperate St Neots defending.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of what appeared to be a shortened half, Dees regained their composure to score their seventh and final try as Wilkins completed his hat-trick.

The match finished in a comfortable 37-5 win, but there was frustration in leaving points out on the pitch which may prove crucial later in the season.

First up for Dees in 2020 will be three of the teams above them in the division, including local rivals Stockwood Park in the RFU Midlands Senior Vase quarter-final.

Dunstablians Second XV continued their own unbeaten run, beating Ampthill Fifth XV 47-26.