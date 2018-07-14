Edmunds and Childs take up new roles with Park

Stockwood Park RFC have confirmed the appointment of Tom Edmunds as their new head coach and Tom Childs as first team captain for the upcoming season.

Both appointments, which were made at the club’s recent Annual General Meeting are promotions from within, as hooker Childs and lock forward Edmunds are products of the Stockwood Park youth system having begun their rugby careers at the club.

Tom Childs

Childs joined Park in 2002 as an U14, progressing through to the Colts where he was also selected for the East Midlands U18s side.

He made his 1st xv debut in the 2007-08 campaign as a flanker, a position he played for three seasons before moving to hooker.

He has played in the 1st xv for 11 consecutive seasons during which time the club has won six Bedfordshire Cup finals, with Childs a model of consistency and committed performer.

At 25, Edmunds becomes Stockwood’s youngest ever head coach.

He joined Park as a 12 year-old and has been a regular member of the 1st xv since.

For the last three years Tom has been player coach, while he has also coached Bedfordshire and the East Midlands as well being a Northampton Saints DPP lead coach.

A statement from the club said: “Stockwood Park RFC are delighted with these internal promotions which underline their commitment to the progress of players through their youth policy, both for Senior playing appointments but also for future coaching appointments.”