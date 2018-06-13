Fayaz stars with both bat and ball as Indians beat Ampthill

A fine all-round performance from Fayaz Homyoon saw Luton Town & Indians defeat Ampthill Town by four wickets in their Beds County League Premier Division encounter on Sunday.

Asked to bowl first, Homyoon broke an opening stand of 57 and then went on to claim 4-15 from nine overs, as Ampthill were all out for 131.

Mohammed Ahmadzai also took 2-18 and Dharmesh Mistry claimed 2-17.

Homyoon then top-scored in Luton’s reply, making 26, while Suleiman Mohammed hit 25, Daniel Gould 23 and Ahmadzai an unbeaten 20 as Indians reached 135-6.

Indians IIIs were narrowly defeated by Kempston Hammers IIs in Division Four as after Hammers were all out for 194, Indians fell just short at 185 to lose by nine runs.

A half century for Ibrahim Ali Awan saw the IVs defeat Ampthill Town IIIs by 46 runs in Division Six.

Awan made 71 at the top of the order, while Daniel Hader hit 26 in Indians total of 192-5 from 40 overs.

Ismaeel Naeem took over with the ball, as he returned 4-23 from eight overs with three maidens, while Awan picked up 2-15 as Ampthill were 146-8.

On Saturday, Indians drew with Reed in the Saracens Herts League Championship.

The hosts were asked to bowl as Reed reached 246-7, Mohammed Irshad taking 2-60, while Khizer Mansoor and Nitin Parsooth both claimed 1-47.

Indians just staved off defeat at 205-9.

The IIs slumped to a hefty nine wicket defeat against Flitwick IIs in Division Three B.

Batting first, Indians were 49-8 at one point, as number 10 Haroon Afridi’s 27 took them to 96 all out, Hitesh Chauhan hitting 17.

Flitwick had no trouble reaching the target, attaining 98-1 in the 26th over, Wakar Arif taking 1-14.

The IIIs enjoyed a four wicket win at Kings Langley IIs in Division Five B.

After the hosts made just 166 , Luton Town & Indians III replied with 169-6.

The IVs also went down, beaten by six wickets at home to Grenwood Park in Division Eight A.

Opener Bashir Dalvi made 33, but only extras also reached double figures as Indians were shot out for 77.

Mushtaq Dalvi took 2-36 and Bashir Dalvi claimed 1-29, as Greenwood reached 78-4 in the 14th over.