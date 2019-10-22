Fighting spirit sees Dees claim victory

Dunstablians left Daventry with a 29-17 victory.

Dees were missing several regulars due to injury and unavailability, also ending the game with 14 men.

The score remained at 0-0 for the majority of the first half until Dees started to put some phases together, stretching the Daventry defence with George Hand taking the scoring pass to dive over in the corner.

Following a melee between opposing forwards, Dees were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card, Daventry’s offender accepting a yellow.

From the resultant penalty Daventry went through several phases to score a converted try to lead 7-5 at the break.

Following a high tackle from captain Kev Boland, Dees went down to 13 players in the second half.

Back up to 14 men, Dees scrum half Mikey Morris scored under the posts with Zach Bourne converting.

The hosts levelled at 12-12 before Toby Mead went over the whitewash to make it 19-12.

Mead added a second try and Bourne again converted before Daventry scored another try of their own.

But Bourne had the final say with a penalty in front of the posts.