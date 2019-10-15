Five in a row as Stockwood extend their winning start

Stockwood Park extended their winning start to the season with their fifth successive victory in league and cup rugby when they demolished Huntingdon.

They won this RFU Senior Vase second-round tie 59-0 in an excellent exhibition of running rugby by their young and speedy backs, all built on rock solid defence in all areas.

Former Colt number eight Will Bennett had a field day, scoring four tries with some powerful running from the base of the scrum.

Speedy left wing Kyran Ryan scored two tries of his own with further tries from centre Alfie Daly, scrum half Frank Daly and fly half Brandon Lewsey, who also kicked seven conversions to give him a total of 19 points in the game.

Park led 33-0 at halftime, with Bennett having scored a hat trick, and maintained their pressure to the end.

Huntingdon were not helped by disruptions caused by injury but they were never able to withstand the confident and skilful team performance by Park.

Stockwood Park now entertain Rushden & Higham RFC this Saturday in their next league fixture.

Park’s Second XV, not to be outdone by the Firsts, defeated a Bedford Athletic XV 47-0, also at home.