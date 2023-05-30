54 pictures as Luton Town welcomed home as heroes after winning Premier League promotion

Around 20,000 fans turned out

Tens of thousands of fans turned out to welcome home their heroes – Luton Town FC.

The town turned out to St George’s Square in force to give the victorious team the reception they deserved after winning promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards took to the stage following an open-top bus parade at the town, speaking to the thousands in attendance, and then also serenading them with his more than acceptable rendition of Bon Jovi's song ‘Always’, having promised he would do so at a Meet the Manager event just after joining the club.

He told the crowd: “These are very special moments, these are things that we’ve all got to remember for a long, long time, as it doesn’t happen often in a career.

"I've been really lucky to have been involved in a few in my career, but there’s loads and loads of people here, and to be a part of this with these brilliant lads behind me is really special.

"It means everything, it’s for you, it’s for the Luton Town people, it’s for the town, these players who deserve it, this backroom staff that have worked so hard, the board, but we’ve got to enjoy this moment here now.

"Look at how many people are here now, look at what it means to you all, enjoy it!”

The Luton News is publishing a 16-page special on Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League, featuring all the reaction to the dramatic play-off final success, plus photos from Wembley and the promotion party in the town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Available in all good news outlets or see here for details on ordering your souvenir copy.

