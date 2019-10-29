AFC Dunstable bow out of FA Trophy to impressive Hastings

AFC Dunstable saw their FA Trophy run end with a heavy home defeat to Hastings United.

BJ Christie saw an early shot blocked, but Hastings were soon into their stride and controlled much of the first half, with Jake Elliott’s low cross, a fraction ahead of Pope who also saw a clever backheel saved by Green.

AFC had their moments with shots from Crawley and Christie drawing saves from Rogers, but Hastings took a deserved lead on 38 minutes.

Lanre Azeez, Pope and Dixon combined to release Elliott whose low cross was turned into his own net by Grant Fryer.

Just before half-time, Crawley’s cross wobbled in the wind and fell to Elliot, who fired into the side-netting.

With the rain still pouring, the second-half started in the same vein as the first, and within minutes it was 2-0 when Elliott’s cross picked out Adams to finish.

Dunstable had chances to halve the deficit with Elliot’s good shot forcing Louis Rogers to tip over before forcing a series of corners.

But United forged further ahead when Azeez’s floated cross dropped for Pope to power a left-footed volley into the corner.

United threatened further on the break with Ajakaiye’s shot blocked by Green who then pushed a 20-yard strike from the same player over for a corner.

AFC had a chance to pull one back late on, but Elliott’s shot was weak, and with Dunstable pushing men forward, Rodari worked himself space to sprint clear to hit a fourth to cap an impressive Hastings display.

AFC Dunstable: Green, Tajernick, Carney, R. Frater, Fryer, McNulty (Rhiney 46), Grant (Ajayi 60), Elliot, Christie, Powell, Crawley (N. Frater 60). Unused subs: Abraham, Pickering.