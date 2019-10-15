AFC Dunstable break FA Trophy duck thanks to Christie treble

AFC Dunstable win their first FA Trophy at the fourth time of asking since their promotion to step four as BJ Christie’s hat-trick set up a 4-2 win at Hanwell Town on Saturday.

The hosts, who were top of the Isthmian South Central Division going into the game, hit the front in the preliminary round tie after 22 minutes through Harry Rush, before Christie levelled on 36.

Newman Carney was cautioned before the break, but Christie put AFC ahead for the first time 2-1 just 10 minutes into the second half.

Back came Hanwell once more, equalising with 22 minutes to go as Rush’s deflected free-kick found the net.

However, Christie completed his hat-trick on 72 minutes before a quickfire fourth from Taylor Rhiney knocked the fight out of Hanwell.

AFC will host Isthmian League South Central Division table-toppers Hastings United in the first qualifying round on Saturday, October 26 where the winners will pick up £2,450.

Dunstable entertain Aylesbury United in the league this Saturday, and then take on Dunstable Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.

The club’s under 18s are at home to Dereham Town in the FA Youth Cup on Thursday, kick-off at 7.45pm.

AFC: Dan Green, Christian Tavernier, Newman Carney, Ryan Frater (C), Grant Fryer, Kyal McNulty, Ashton Grant (Nick Elliott 76), Martell Powerll, BJ Christie (Kyle Ajayi 88), Taylor Rhiney, Nathan Frater (Joshua Crawley 76). Subs not used: Luke Abraham, Damen Pickering.

* AFC Dunstable Women saw their Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division game with Luton Town Ladies postponed by a waterlogged pitch on Sunday.

They host Peterborough Northern Star this weekend, with the Hatters at home to Haringey Borough.