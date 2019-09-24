AFC Dunstable continue to set the pace at St Neots

A dominant first half performance earned league leaders AFC Dunstable a five-star win at St Neots in Southern League Division One Central.

Dunstable trailed inside 40 seconds when Sam Bennett’s cross was forced home from close range by Prince Mutswunguma.

But less than three minutes later, St Neots old boy Ryan Frater headed a corner past home keeper James Philp.

Mutswunguma forced a good low save from Dan Green who then pushed two efforts over the bar, but the visitors took control.

Nathan Frater joined his brother on the scoresheet, cutting in from the right to curl in past Philp.

Approaching half-time, Dunstable effectively sealed the match.

Five minutes before the break, Philp spilled a cross from former Saint Martell Powell, presenting striker Bernard Christie with a simple tap-in, and four minutes later, Luke Abraham got in front of his marker to head Powell’s free-kick past Philp for 4-1.

The hosts set about repairing the damage after the break, and after 52 minutes Sam Bennett gave them faint hope of a recovery when he collected a short pass from Mutswunguma to curl a shot into the roof of the net.

Philp’s smart save denied Nathan Frater, and despite superior possession St Neots lacked inspiration in front of goal.

And two minutes into stoppage-time, Christie collected a long clearance and his skilful lob Philp capped a 5-2 win.

Dunstable: Green, Baird, Ajayi, R. Frater, Abraham, McNulty (Elliott 56), Powell (Carney 82), Tavernier, Christie, N. Frater, Crawley (Rhiney 58). Subs not used: Fryer, Hall.