AFC Dunstable end winless run as Frater penalty sinks Saints

Nathan Frater’s second-half penalty ended AFC Dunstable’s three-match goal drought as they edged struggling St Neots on Saturday.

The 1-0 victory ended an eight-match winless run, stretching back to November, and moved them within two points of ninth spot in Southern League Division One Central.

After a late inspection declared a heavy pitch fit, an even opening half-hour brought three cautions, but little goalmouth action.

Tyler Fry had the first real chance for the hosts, but his weak finish was easily covered by Saints keeper Finlay Iron.

Nick Elliot then beat a defender and sent in a low angled shot which Iron saved well.

While the Saints had their share of possession, Dunstable’s defence was rarely tested.

Joe Neal did put the ball in the home net 10 minutes before half-time, but was flagged offside.

Dunstable began the second half well, penning the visitors back, and seven minutes in had a penalty when Aaron Smith clumsily brought down Fry as he headed away from goal.

Frater stepped up to score against his old side for the second time this season.

Ryan Frater almost made it 2-0 when his powerful header from Newman Carney’s corner was deflected wide.

But St Neots responded well, with Prince Mutswunguma twice bearing down on goal only to put both efforts wide.

Dunstable seemed content to defend their lead and looked comfortable until the final 10 minutes.

Dan Green had to push Sam Gomarsall’s volley away at full stretch before Gomersall sent another effort just over.

And then in stoppage-time Green turned Joe Sutton’s volley over the bar as Dunstable held on for a precious win.