AFC Dunstable foiled by Ducks defensive effort

AFC Dunstable were thwarted by a fine defensive performance from unbeaten Aylesbury United at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The first half brought few chances and was notable for a few robust challenges, one of which saw Aylesbury’s Ollie Hogg hobble off injured.

It was Dunstable who took the early initiative without carving out any clear-cut chances, with defences on top and much of the play in midfield.

United’s Dave O’Connor picked the ball up 45 yards from goal, and with Dan Green off his line, tried his luck, but Green back-pedalled well to prevent the ball crossing the line.

With the Ducks enjoying a spell of pressure, Ty Deacon collected the ball on the right and fed Sonny French in the penalty area, but his shot was well saved by Green.

Dunstable’s best opportunity came when Grant Fryer headed Martell Powell’s corner narrowly wide of the near post.

The hosts had a great chance to take the lead early in the second half when BJ Christie beat the onrushing keeper Jack Hopwood to a long ball and sent a shot goalwards, but defender Jack Wood got back to block the goalbound effort.

From the resulting corner Ryan Frater headed wide.

The best chance of the match for the Ducks came the way of Sydney Ibie just before the hour mark, but he chose to square the ball towards Sonny French when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Dunstable pressed, with Hopwood keeping out Ashton Grant’s 25-yard shot before substitute Joshua Crawley found McNulty whose powerful shot was parried by Hopwood to Grant, whose follow-up shot was cleared.

The hosts went close to a last-gasp winner when Nick Elliott rounded the advancing Hopwood, but Bewley cleared his shot off the line.

Dunstable remain third, five points behind leaders Berkhamsted.