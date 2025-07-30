AFC Wimbledon make double signing ahead of Luton Town opener
The Dons have endured a testing pre-season, and failed to score a goal in their final three warm-up games, but they have boosted their forward line with the free signing of Sheffield United striker Antwoine Hackford on a two-year contract.
They have also strengthened at the other end of the pitch, with the season-long loan signing of Charlton Athletic's Nathan Asiimwe.
Hackford, who is 21, scored four goals in 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances while on loan at league two for Port Vale last season, and has also played for Burton Albion.
Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: "Antwoine possess huge potential – he’s got pace, power, the directness to run at people and play off the shoulder.
"He had an excellent season with Port Vale and played a big part in helping them into League One.”
Asiimwe played 21 times for Walsall in league two last term, including in the play-off final defeat to the Dons at Wembley in May.
"He’s a player that I’ve known for a long time, having seen him come through at Charlton," said Jackson. "He’s really developed his game over the last season or two – he’s had an invaluable spell with Walsall, we saw him first hand in the final.
“He did really well for them and now the natural step for him is to step up to League One with us. He gives us a threat in attack but is also solid defensively."
