All the League One grounds Luton Town fans will visit next season and how far they will travel

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:33 BST
The line-up for the 2025/26 League One season is now complete after AFC Wimbledon’s promotion yesterday.

The Hatters will join Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers as the third tier’s new teams.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

It will see Hatters fans facing some new but perhaps not unfamiliar away grounds.

The journeys feature four away days 100 miles or less in total, with Stevenage the shortest, while there will be five games above 350 miles.

The longest away day is the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 510 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5,759.4 miles all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Hatters fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Kenilworth Road), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.

Get all your Hatters news here.

32 miles

1. Stevenage

32 miles Photo: Getty Images

70.6 miles

2. Northampton Town

70.6 miles Photo: Getty Images

88.2 miles

3. Wycombe Wanderers

88.2 miles Photo: Getty Images

100.4 miles

4. Leyton Orient

100.4 miles Photo: Getty Images

