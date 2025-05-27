Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

It will see Hatters fans facing some new but perhaps not unfamiliar away grounds.

The journeys feature four away days 100 miles or less in total, with Stevenage the shortest, while there will be five games above 350 miles.

The longest away day is the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 510 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5,759.4 miles all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Hatters fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Kenilworth Road), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.