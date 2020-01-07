Bar denies Barton Rovers stirring comeback draw at Bedworth

Barton Rovers were the architects of their own downfall at Bedworth after shipping three early goals.

Rovers started on the attack, but United soon responded with keeper Niall Cooper forced into a fine save to deny Richard Blythe’s chip and from the resulting corner the Barton defence went missing as Elliot Parrott headed home unmarked in the ninth minute.

Just a minute later things went from bad to worse as three Rovers players dallied in midfield, allowing Mitchell Piggon a free run on goal to double the lead.

United left-back Luke Rowe shot narrowly wide before Alex Troke also went unchallenged to head Bedworth’s third after just 18 minutes.

The hosts dominated, with Blythe and Piggon wasting good chances to increase the lead.

Fortunate not to be further behind, Rovers introduced forward Goldy Capela for his debut at half-time and he transformed the match as the visitors turned the tables, dominating possession with some great all-out attacking football.

Just two minutes in, Dummett ought to have opened the Rovers account, but shot wide, before Furlong went agonisingly close to touching home Osobu’s cross.

The Rovers pressure was intense and was rewarded when Capela got on the end of a Lewis Thomas header following a corner to make it 3-1.

United hit back briefly, with Cooper stopping Rowe’s goalbound shot, but Rovers threw everything at United’s defence which finally cracked again when man-of-the-match Capela fired home his second with just three minutes left.

Dummett was denied an equaliser when his point-blank header was brilliantly pushed over by Crane, and from the corner, Dummett headed against the underside of the bar.

Rovers: Cooper, Jibodu, Jones, Gibson (Capela 46), Andrews, Thomas, Osobu, Dummett, Vincent (Palmer 77), Tshikuna, Furlong.