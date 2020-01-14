Barton Rovers ends winless run thanks to Dummett double

Barton Rovers ended their winless three-game run with a convincing home victory over Coleshill Town on Saturday.

Manager Tony Fontanelle paired the returning Kai Phelan at centre-back with Lewis Thomas for the first time, and started another youth product, Jay Palmer, at right-back.

Connor Furlong scuffed a shot wide when clean through and then had another effort blocked as Rovers started well.

Home keeper Niall Cooper finger-tipped a Coleshill header over his bar, but Phelan went close to the opener when his fine header was cleared off the line.

Connor Vincent looked to have headed Rovers in front from Victor Osobu’s cross, but was denied by the save of the match from keeper Paul Hathaway.

Man-of-the-match Thomas made a great run to meet Smith’s free-kick, but his header just cleared the bar.

Cooper did well to foil Coleshill striker Nehemia Zazi with a smothering save at his feet before the breakthrough goal finally came after 37 minutes.

After a flowing move down the right, midfielder Dean Dummett headed powerfully home from Osobu’s cracking far-post cross.

Right on half-time, Rovers were gifted a second when a horrendous defensive mix-up gave striker Goldy Capela the easiest of opportunities to lob home.

Rovers began the second half on the front foot and, within two minutes all but killed the match when Dummett scored again with a fine right-footed shot.

Capela fired over from Vincent’s clever pass, and cracked a late effort against the bar, while at the other end Cooper saved comfortably from Josh Webb and Joe Halsall.

Rovers were good in all areas, with the defensive cover from midfield a real improvement, while young centre-backs Thomas and Phelan looked as if they’d played together for years.