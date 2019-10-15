Barton Rovers punish Chichester City profligacy in FA Trophy

Barton Rovers secured their progress in the FA Trophy after an emphatic win over Chichester City on Saturday.

Dan Olineran replaced injured captain Garry Jones, with Victor Osobu, back from suspension, taking the captain’s armband.

Nathan Tshikuna’s 25-yard strike gave Rovers an early lead, but City hit back, with keeper Kyle Forster saving from James Horncastle and twice from Scott Jones.

Horncastle then saw an effort deflected onto a post, but Osubu should have scored but delayed his shot with just Mowthorpe to beat.

Jibodua headed another shot off the line and City were punished for their missed chances when Barton’s man-of-the-match Lewis Thomas headed home his first Rovers goal from Osobu’s corner six minutes from half-time.

Osubu’s cross-cum-shot hit the bar early in the second half before Connor Vincent pounced on Mowthorpe’s spill to blast home for 3-0.

Haitham almost pulled one back, but on 64 minutes another mazy Osobu run and cross found Dean Dummett to fire in a fourth.

City finally found the net with 17 minutes left when Josh Clack cut in and fired an unstoppable shot across Forster into the far corner.

From the restart Rovers gave the ball away and an unmarked Clack produced an identical finish for his second goal in a minute.

But Rovers held out and move into the next round on Saturday, October 26 when they will face Ashford United or Witham Town away.

On Saturday, Rovers host league leaders Berkhamsted.

Rovers: Forster, Jibodu, Olineran, Thomas, Sonuga, Gibson, Osobu (Gittens 82), Dummett, Vincent (McKenzie-Lowe 69), Tshikuna, Williams Jr (Lukulay 72).