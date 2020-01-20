Barton Rovers sink leaders Corby with late Smith stunner

Charlie Smith’s late wonder strike gave Barton Rovers victory over league leaders Corby on Saturday in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Just shy of 300 turned up at Sharpenhoe Road for the visit of the Southern League Central Division pacesetters who were looking to avenge last season’s heavy defeat.

Corby players protest after Capela gives Barton in front for the first time. Picture: Jim Darrah EMN-200120-183020002

Rovers began brightly and Goldy Capela was unlucky not to put his side ahead when he narrowly failed to get on the end of Smith’s cross, while Victor Osobu’s shot forced Town keeper Alastair Worby to gather at the second attempt.

By the midway point of the half, Town were bossing possession and wingers James Clifton and Jordon Crawford were both making inroads into the Rovers defence.

Clifton had a decent effort at goal, and Crawford was next to go close with an angled shot which drifted just wide.

Rovers striker Connor Vincent made a great run down the right shortly before half-time, but his fellow forwards were nowhere in sight when his fine low cross fizzed across the six-yard box.

Charlie Wise crashes home the Corby equaliser. Picture: Jim Darrah EMN-200120-183042002

Right on half-time, efforts in quick succession by Crawford, Gregory Ling and Jake Duffy were thwarted by both last-ditch defence and fine goalkeeping from home keeper Niall Cooper.

Connor Furlong might have put Rovers ahead just 2 minutes into the second half when a mazy run left him with just the keeper to beat, but he got his shot all wrong, and minutes later another fine Furlong run and cross just evaded Dean Dummett at full stretch.

Town came storming back and Cooper made the save of the match to tip a Crawford rocket over the bar, and moments later he saved point-blank from Sandy.

On 56 minutes Cooper saved another Crawford shot and from the clearance, Rovers scored on the breakaway.

Worby seemed to thwart Capela, but the Town keeper slammed his attempted clearance into his midriff and the ball broke kindly for the striker to roll the ball into an empty net.

But just two minutes later Town were level following another Cooper save from Joe Burgess.

The resulting corner brought yet another point-blank Cooper save, but Rovers’ luck ran out as centre-back Charlie Wise crashed home the rebound.

Both sides were committed to all-out attack to secure a winner and, with just four minutes left it went to the hosts.

Rovers won a free-kick on the edge of the Corby box and Smith’s stunning strike left Worby clutching at thin air.

Cooper came to Barton’s rescue yet again with a save at the feet of Town substitute Stephen Diggin, while Vincent looked to have made the game safe for Rovers with a goalbound effort which Worby somehow kept out.

Town will feel their possession warranted something from an entertaining clash, but Cooper and Rovers deserved plenty of plaudits for their fighting spirit and moved up to eighth.