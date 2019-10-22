Barton Rovers strike late to hold leaders Berkhamsted

Victor Osobu struck in stoppage-time to earn Barton Rovers a point against unbeaten Southern League Central Division One leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Berko headed home wondering how they were denied a win which they deserved overall, but Rovers can take credit for their late fightback.

Action from Barton Rovers' draw with leaders Berkhamsted EMN-191022-143610002

Rovers midfielder Sam Gibson blasted over when well-placed, while Lewis Thomas headed Nathan Tshikuna’s cross just over.

Berko captain Ben Spaul found no takers for his incisive run and cut-back before Lewis Toomey cut in from the left and fired wide.

Rovers had a spell on top with efforts in quick succession from John Sonuga, Osobu and Thomas.

Forster somehow touched out Ryan Kinnane’s header and then held Toomey’s header from the resulting corner.

Berko began the second half strongly, bossing possession, and finally the Rovers defensive will was broken after 58 minutes when Toomey pounced to convert Lee Stobbs’ superb left-wing cross.

Forster saved from Jonathan Lacey and Stephen Hatch before a strong penalty claim for Berko was waved away.

A rash of Barton substitutions forced a little pressure and Tshikuna almost equalised when his shot was fumbled by keeper Xavier Comas Leon who recovered in time.

But skipper Osobu stepped up in added time, cutting inside from the right wing to find the bottom corner with a fine left-footed effort.

Rovers: Forster, Jibodu (Griffiths 84), Olineran, Thomas, Sonuga, Gibson, Osobu, Dummett, Vincent (McKenzie-Lowe 62), Tshikuna, Williams Jr (Lukulay 62).