Barton Town suffer FA Cup frustration in Hitchin defeat

Barton Rovers were unhappy as two key decisions decided their FA Cup tie with higher league Hitchin Town on Saturday.

For much of the first half a great deal of midfield endeavour was not matched by clear-cut chances, but that changed before half-time.

On 43 minutes, Rovers’ Victor Osobu, showed fantastic anticipation to latch on to Nathan Tshikuna’s through ball and fired home at the second attempt, after Hitchin keeper Charlie Horlock blocked his first effort.

But a consultation saw the goal chalked off for offside only the two officials saw.

Just two minutes later, Hitchin were awarded a soft-looking free-kick against centre-back John Sonuga despite the Hitchin forward looking to be on his way to the deck before any contact.

The free-kick was fired low and hard across the box and after a bout of pinball, Lewis Barker turned in despite loud appeals for handball.

The second half followed a similar pattern with neither side able to fashion a goal-worthy chance.

Tony Williams Jr and Jerome Jibodu sent shots over the bar for the hosts, while the nearest Hitchin came to scoring was from a defensive mix-up between defender Jemale McKenzie-Lowe and keeper Forster.

In the dying seconds, Connor Vincent got his head to an in-swinging corner, but couldn’t generate the power to beat Horlock and force a deserved replay.

Rovers: Forster, Griffiths (Jibodu 63), Jones, Dummett, Sonuga, McKenzie-Lowe, Osobu, Gibson (Lukulay 75), Vincent, Williams Jr, Tshikuna. Rovers MOM: Jemale McKenzie-Lowe.