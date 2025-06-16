Blues fan Carrington voted in as new chairman at Creasey Park

Changes at the top for Dunstable Town

Dunstable Town have announced that Matt Carrington and Luke Mitchell have been voted in by fellow directors to become the new chairman and vice-chairman at Creasey Park.

Following the news that Andrew Madaras was to stand down to concentrate on a different role within the club, Carrington and Mitchell were unanimously elected with Mitchell stepping into Carrington’s former role as vice chairman. Carrington, who has also held the position of treasurer among other roles over the years, is a lifelong fan of the club and his passion will no doubt be essential in driving the Blues forward.

Mitchell has been around the club for quite some time having previously supported former manager Gareth Jackson in a scouting role but has been more involved in the club the last two years after bringing over his U14s youth side to Dunstable from Toddington, winning the County Cup last term and producing several players for the U18s floodlit team. He is also the secretary of the youth section and assistant manager of the floodlit team.

Matt Carrington (right) and Luke Mitchell (left) are Dunstable's new chairman and vice-chairman - pic: George Lewington

A club statement from Dunstable said: "The club wish both well in the next step of their journey and again place on record its thanks to Andrew for all he has done for the club and community in his role as chairman for the last five years.”

Town have also announced that Neil Barker has been re-elected as director of football and Peter Bottom remains as director of supporters groups, the pair being unanimously re-elected by club owners at the AGM. The club continued: “Neil has been a fantastic link between the men’s first team and the directors. He is also becoming more involved with the youth section and will play a big part with the women’s team, which Town hope to announce more about soon.

“Peter is a passionate person for the community and people of the club. Having become involved with the club a few years ago, he took on the director of fundraising role before his current position. He is also involved with walking football, community groups and recently started the Blues Together project to build friendships in the community. The club are delighted that Neil and Peter will continue in their roles for at least another two years.”

Meanwhile, joining Dunstable as secretary is Arran Lamont, who recently moved south from Glasgow, with the 25-year-old keen to be involved with local football. James Read has also been named as the new commercial manager and Emily Johnston as fundraising manager. In the boardroom, Matt Collins has taken on the new role of director of marketing and communications while Jackie Carrington becomes director of diversity, equality and inclusion.