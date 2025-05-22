Boss Townsend agrees to remain in charge of cup winners AFC Dunstable

Manager to stay on at the OD’s

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Dunstable manager James Townsend is staying with the club after agreeing to remain in the dug-out for the 2025-26 campaign.

After a season in which the OD’s won the Beds Senior Cup by beating Barton Rovers 2-1 in the final at Kenilworth Road, AFC confirmed he was staying put with his coaches Richard Akinsanya and Andy Zeller. Writing on the club’s official X page, he said: “This season we are better prepared, better equipped & all focused on our target of winning more matches and competing at the top of the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, AFC will be taking on six new teams, Biggleswade Town, Hitchin Town, London Lions, Marlow, Milton Keynes Irish and Rayners Lane, after the 2025-26 Southern League Division One Central was announced last week. AFC have already started organising their pre-season friendlies too, hosting MK Dons’ Academy on Saturday, July 26 and then playing Crystal Palace’s Academy on Tuesday, July 31. They will welcome Tring Athletic on Saturday, July 5, before heading to St Neots Town on Tuesday, July 8 and also visiting Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday, July 22.

Meanwhile, AFC have also announced that former joint manager Joe Oxley has been appointed as general manager at Creasey Park. Speaking to the club’s official X page, he said: “I’m excited to be back! We felt that for the club to operate more effectively, a GM was crucial for the football club to progress. I will oversee football ops & recruitment to aid JT ensuring we have the best possible chance of achieving our target of promotion to Step 3.”