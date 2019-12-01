Championship rumours: Leeds United to battle Champions League GIANTS for £8m-rated ex-Arsenal man, plus news from Cardiff City, Birmingham, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest The January transfer window is just around the corner, with Championship clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest Championship transfer gossip. 1. Newcastle United could miss out Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen for 20m. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Forest target Dwight Gayle Nottingham Forest are believed to be the front runners to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this winter. (Birmingham Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Leeds United look set to sign Burnley striker Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Mark Robins to Birmingham Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3