Crawley Green announce new manager as former player takes over

Meyrick appointed as SSML Premier Division side’s boss

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Green have appointed former player Craig Meyrick as their new manager for the upcoming SSML Premier Division campaign.

The former Codicote boss, who has worked with the club’s youth pathway previously, takes over from Paul Blackman, who left at the end of the season, following a 15th place finish, with eight wins from their 34 matches. A statement on Green’s X page said: "Mezza returns to the club for the 25/26 season, making his debut over 20 years ago at the club. He knows the club and Spartan league well. He will bring the whole club together on and off the pitch. Welcome back Mezza.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meyrick’s backroom staff is also in place, with Dan Norris, who was with him at Codicote, and has also had spells with London Colney, Colney Heath and Welwyn Garden City joining as assistant manager. Meanwhile, highly respected UEFA B coach Tony Gold is onboard as first team coach, having had stints with London Lions, Takeley, Welwyn Garden City, Colney Heath and London Colney, while ex-player Bart Pedrycz, who has also featured for Arlesey Town and Dunstable Town, has been named as goalkeeper coach and will work with the first team down to the U18s.

Crawley Green have named Craig Meyrick as their new manager - pic: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Crawley Green’s Development squad have announced a number of pre-season friendlies starting next month. First they host The 61 FC (Luton) on July 26 at 1pm and then entertain Stopsley United on August 2 at 1pm. They also welcome Tring Corinthians on August 9 at 1pm, before heading to Wixam Wanderers on August 16 for a 2.30pm kick-off.