Crawley Green ease to Leverstock win, but Draycott sees red

Crawley proved too strong in the battle of the Greens as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Leverstock on a heavy pitch made difficult by the recent rain.

Goals from Danny Watson, Glenn Cooksley and Phil Draycott secured the points, but there was a downside to this fine performance with Phil Draycott’s dismissal for a needless second yellow card.

Defending the slope it was Crawley who took the lead after only eight minutes.

Danny Watson latched on to a long ball from Tyler Ingham, rounded Matt Fallon in the Leverstock goal, cut inside a defender and scored to make it 1-0.

Crawley’s Phil Draycott had a shot saved by Fallon before the hosts replied with an effort from Conor Blake which was well saved by George Rose.

The Crawley keeper then kept out a free-kick from Jamie Ovington, while Crawley’s Glenn Cooksley went close with a fierce drive after being set up by Watson.

In the last minute of the half, Crawley doubled their lead with a cracking breakaway goal.

Defending a corner, man-of-the-match Ingham came away with ball and found Billy Lobjoit on the right.

He made ground and crossed for the onrushing Cooksley to drive home to make it 2-0 at the break.

Crawley continued to defend well in the second half, and despite their best efforts, Leverstock found it difficult to create any worthwhile chances to reduce the visitors’ lead.

In fact it was the Maroons who went closest with an effort from Lobjoit and a Watson shot which went just wide.

And with seven minutes remaining, Crawley killed the game when Lobjoit teed up Draycott to make it 3-0.

Minutes later, Draycott received a needless second yellow card for a poor challenge and will miss Crawley’s next game.

Crawley, who stayed sixth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier, entertain Biggleswade United on Saturday.

Crawley Green Reserves, who were without a game last weekend, next week visit Shefford Town and Campton Reserves.