Crawley Green fume as ‘winner’ ruled out after Dunstable protests

Crawley Green had to settle for a point at Dunstable Town on Saturday after a second-half winner was ruled out at the second time of asking.

The visitors looked to have snatched a win in the 63rd minute in a game of few chances.

A quick free-kick by Liam McGovern released Mark Bunker down the right, and his shot squirmed under the body of Town keeper Gould before Sam McLelland bundled the ball over the line to make sure.

Town players protested to referee and assistant that he had handled the ball in doing so, but the away side argued the ball had crossed the line before McLelland had touched it.

Both referee and assistant conferred and awarded the goal at first, but while a Town player was down and receiving treatment, the referee then conferred with his other assistant, who was 60 yards away at the time of the incident.

The original decision was rescinded to the relief of the home side, with the Maroons still insistent the ball was over the line.

On a overcast damp day, the away side made the first impression with Morgan and Bunker working well down the right wing, but Bunker’s cross was collected by former Crawley keeper Daniel Gould.

Town started to make inroads, with Khy Smith-Ried making two good runs down the right, but his crosses were just overhit and evaded the oncoming forwards.

Crawley’s Liam McGovern found time on the ball, and after 12 minutes he played in Danny Watson through the middle, but the danger was averted by Town centre-back Erikam Emeyaw.

Adam Marsh then conceded a free-kick 25 yards out, and Chris Stapleton’s 18th-minute effort hit the bar.

Five minutes later, Phil Draycott teed up Billy Lobjoit for the best chance of the game, but he fired just over from 20 yards.

Town continued to press, but their final pass let them down.

Danny Watson made a good run through the middle in the 41st minute, but with a clear sight of goal, Eyaw’s challenge saved the day.

Ten minutes into the second half Aaron Morgan tested Gould with a dipping shot which just cleared the bar.

With the game looking increasingly likely to be settled by the one goal, the Maroons thought they had the priceless breakthrough before the officials intervened.

After this the game fizzled out, and the Crawley faithful left Creasey Park feeling three points had been snatched away.

Elsewhere, Crawley Reserves suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Biggleswade FC.

On Saturday, Crawley entertain Eyensbury at The Brache in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division (KO 3pm), while the Reserves host Caldecote (KO 2pm).