Crawley Green hit for six by ruthless Biggleswade

It was an afternoon to forget for Crawley Green as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday.

Dave Parkinson’s hat-trick helped inflict a 6-0 defeat on the hosts as third-placed Biggleswade ended their own three-game losing streak away from home in style.

United dominated from the outset and were ahead after eight minutes when Parkinson’s strike from the left took a favourable deflection and looped over the stranded goalkeeper George Rose.

Despite losing captain James Bishop to injury midway through the half, United stayed in control and doubled their lead on 26 minutes when Parkinson squeezed in his second at the near post.

United were given three penalties on the day but it could’ve been four when the referee pointed to the spot for a nudge on Charlie Clayton, but after consulting with the linesman Clayton was ruled offside and the penalty was revoked.

But it was 3-0 before the break when Spavins’ cross was flicked on to the back post where Ryan Neufville hammered home.

Crawley had fought back from a two-goal half-time deficit to draw the reverse fixture just over a month ago.

But after just six minutes any hopes of a repeat were allayed when Spavins crossed for Clayton to back heel in.

Switching to the left flank, Spavins was on hand to create United’s fifth, bending one on to the toe of Parkinson to complete his hat-trick with minutes left.

Three minutes later, the goalscorer was impeded in the area, allowing Mahmut Caglar to slot a penalty into the bottom corner with precision.

Crawley could have suffered further humiliation as Milo Keane saw his penalty saved.

Parkinson was next to try his luck from the penalty spot after Draycott handled in the box and was sent off, but he struck the post.

Crawley will look for an immediate response at Harefield United on Saturday.