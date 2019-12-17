Crawley Green hold on as Oxhey Jets roar back

It finished all-square in the Luton versus Watford clash as Crawley Green were left holding on for a point against Oxhey Jets.

The Jets had the better of the opening with Nick Kerley’s early shot saved by George Rose. Kerley put another effort into the side-netting before Reece Cameron sent a snap-shot just wide, and Rose saved again from Carlos Simao’s drive.

Crawley replied as Glenn Cooksley’s good run and shot was cleared off the line, but Rose twice had to save from Ede Osazee.

Again the Maroons Crawley came back with two thumping Chris Cook headers, both scrambled to safety, and in the 36th minute they went ahead.

Mark Bunker’s free-kick rebounded to Alex Marius whose fierce drive was spilled by Frazer Siddall to Sam Holmes who pounced on the fumble to score.

Billy Lobjoit’s rising shot cleared the bar as the hosts finished the half on top.

Crawley had the first chance of the second half as Lobjoit teed up Holmes who shot just wide, but Jets then began to dominate.

Kerley and Simao sent efforts off-target before Rose again saved well from Kerley.

But the pressure eventually told with 16 minutes left when a cross from the left rebounded off Crawley’s Tyler Ingham to Ashley Lewis who levelled.

Cameron and Kerley both had efforts go wide as Jets pushed for a winner, and Cameron missed another good chance at the death as the points were shared.

Next Saturday, Crawley host Aylesbury Vale.

Crawley Green Reserves game against Cranfield United was postponed, and on Saturday they travel to Riseley Sports.