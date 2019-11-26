Crawley Green let two-goal lead slip in Eynesbury draw

Crawley Green held on for a hard-earned point against a strong Eynesbury Rovers side on Saturday.

As early as the third minute, Rovers had the ball in the Crawley net, but Jordan Brown was adjudged offside.

A clever backheel by Nickolto Williams gave Brown another chance, but Chris Crook made the block.

Crawley full-back Alex Marius and Phil Draycott were making inroads down the left, and the hosts were ahead after seven minutes when Draycott’s low cross caused Rovers keeper Greygoose to hesitate, and Danny Watson pounced.

Maroons keeper George Rose then had to save from Brown as Rovers threatened down the left, but in the 20th minute it was 2-0.

Liam McGovern clipped a lovely ball through for Watson to add his second.

Looking to get their noses further in front, the hosts were then pegged back seven minutes before half-time.

Former Crawley player Scott Sinclair delivered a free kick onto Craig Daniels’ head and it flew past Rose for 2-1.

And four minutes later the visitors were level, Brown finally beating Rose with a sweet right-foot shot.

On the stroke of half-time Rose had to save from Lawless to prevent the hosts falling behind.

The Maroons’ rearguard, led by Sam McClleland, were under constant pressure in the second half, with Brown having numerous shots, Rose tipping one goalbound effort over the bar.

Tyler Ingham burst through the middle of the pitch with seven minutes left, but fired just over.

Crawley head to Biggleswade United on Saturday (ko 3pm).