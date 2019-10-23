Crawley Green’s quickfire treble sinks Broadfields

A three-goal burst in 12 first-half minutes set up Crawley for a comfortable Spartan South Midlands League win at Broadfields on Saturday.

Crawley began brightly with Mark Bunker’s shot tipped onto the bar by Matt Faley, but United replied when George Rose turned Jordon Goode-Keeley’s drive round the post.

Chris Crook’s last-ditch tackle denied Dene Gardener, and Faley saved from Phil Draycott and Sam Holmes before the latter turned in Draycott’s cross after 24 minutes.

Just two minutes later it was 2-0 when Bunker set up Billy Lobjoit on the edge of the box to drive a shot past Faley.

Draycott had a shot cleared off the line before Crawley made it 3-0 on 36 minutes.

Shots from Holmes and Bunker were blocked, but the ball fell kindly for Holmes to smash in the second rebound.

United made three changes at half-time, but it was Crawley who came close to increasing their lead when Faley kept out Draycott’s shot.

Spencer O’Leary was booked for a needless foul and Broadfields’ Rhys Martin headed the free-kick over.

But Crawley sub Aidan Fennelly conceded a penalty for a push in the box soon after coming on and Ish Emui smashed the spot-kick past Rose with 18 minutes left.

Rose then saved from Gardener before Crawley restored their three-goal lead with nine minutes to go.

Fennelly redeemed himself with a fine pass to Holmes who pulled the ball back for Lobjoit to finish well.

The Maroons host high-flying Newport Pagnell on Tuesday, and on Saturday, North Greenford United visit The Brache.

* Crawley Green Reserves beat Wilstead 5-1 thanks to Dominic Horn and Temitayo Akerele doubles and a Reece Green strike. This week they host Biggleswade United U23.