Crawley Green too strong for winless North Greenford

Crawley saw off winless North Greenford United who were firmly in the game until just after the hour mark.

Chris Crook headed Aaron Morgan’s early corner against the bar, and Michael Draycott’s follow-up shot was saved by Sam House, while United replied with Sam Molyneaux’s long-range effort which was saved by George Rose.

Phil Draycott’s shot was tipped onto the bar by House before Crawley took the lead after 24 minutes when good work on the left by Holmes and Bunker set up Tyler Ingham to finish well.

United came more into the game after the break, Jalon Young heading a corner just over before Joe Mils’ shot cleared the bar.

Bunker had a fierce shot was saved, and then shot straight at House after Holmes had gone close with a header.

Just before the hour United were level when Michael Draycott conceded a penalty for a push on Molyneaux, and Dominic Rhone blasted past Rose.

Crawley responded well and regained the lead after 63 minutes when Michael Draycott earned a penalty with a good run into the box. Bunker converted for 2-1.

Ten minutes later, Sam Pemberton’s fine cross from the left was turned in by Holmes.

Bunker rattled the woodwork again with a 25-yard shot before Phil Draycott cut in from the left and planted the ball past House for a stoppage-time fourth.

On Tuesday, Crawley travel to Edgware Town in the League Challenge Trophy, and on Saturday head to Arlesey Town.

The Reserves beat Biggleswade United U23 3-0, with goals from Rob Newman, Rashaun Rattigan and Lui Sarrington, and next week host AFC Oakley in the County Cup.