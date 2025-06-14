Double honour for Barton Rovers and boss Robson at Beds FA awards night

Club are honoured for their efforts

Barton Rovers enjoyed a double celebration at the Beds County Grassroots awards evening held last week.

The club was named Beds FA Club of the Year for the 2024-25 season, while newly appointed first team manager Chris Robson also triumphed, picking up the Coach of the Year (Male Pathway) prize. Rovers wrote on their official X page: “We’re delighted to announce that we have won Beds FA Club of The Year for the 24/25 Season! “Thank you and congratulations to everyone at the club and to our supporters!

"Congratulations to newly appointed manager Chris Robson on winning Beds FA Coach of the Year! Robson also wrote on social media: “Thank you @BedsFA great evening. Congratulations to all the other winners. Thank you to all the players I coach. Without them, there is no coaching. Thank you to @jhall_1801 and @bartonroversfc giving me the platform to perform at club level.”

Ahead of the evening, Barton announced that Ryan Wiffin is returning to the club for his second spell as first team coach as Robson finalises his backroom staff for the upcoming campaign. He said: “Very pleased to be back with @bartonroversfc a club that has a big place in my heart and to be working alongside @ChrisRobson9 a highly rated and well respected coach.” Robson also added: “Ryan’s a great addition to our coaching set up and will help us to bigger things this season.”

Meanwhile, Luton Town Ladies also picked up a special club recognition prize for their double-winning campaign in which they claimed the Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division title and lifted the League Cup at the Beds County Grassroot awards evening, as Luton Allstars were selected as the Club of the Year (Youth) and Sarah Cremin (Houghton Athletic FC) won Volunteer of the Year (Youth).

» Totternhoe have announced that the club’s reserve team managers have decided to leave the club after a ninth placed finish in the Beds County League Premier Division last term. A club statement said: “The club would regrettably like to announce the departure of both @TotternhoeRes managers for the upcoming season.

"@tompatso and @JamesBromhall1 did a wonderful job winning trophies along the way to taking the reserves to step 7 for the first time in the club’s history! "Not only great managers but even better people, The club would like to thank both for their brilliant efforts and hope they enjoy the break from football to enjoy some family time! "We are now currently looking for replacements to take our Beds County Premier reserves side.”