Dunstable Town fightback falls just short at Eynesbury

A much-changed Dunstable Town, including a debut for centre-back Sam McClelland, produced a dominant second half display, but couldn’t overturn a first half deficit against a decent Eynesbury Rovers side.

Khy Smith-Reid’s flash of skill and dinked cross found the unmarked Harry Shepherd who headed wide, but it the hosts had more possession and greater threat.

And they went ahead after 19 minutes when a corner from the left reached the back post where Dave Baker turned in from close range.

Rovers looked to turn the screw, with goalkeeper Dan Gould making a fine save to deny a shot bound for the corner of the goal.

Smith-Reid and Joe Hankins, two of Town’s main attacking outlets in recent weeks, again linked well before sliding the ball into the path of Jack Harvey, whose shot was well blocked.

Just before the half-hour, Shepherd headed wide from Luke Little’s great cross, and minutes later, it was 2-0 through Ash Fuller’s clinical penalty after Dunstable had been dispossessed in the middle of the park.

The visitors kept going and in first half stoppage-time were rewarded.

Hankins was at the heart of a quick counter-attack, and applied the simple finish when a cross was deflected onto the post, and rolled agonisingly across the goalline.

A resurgent Dunstable got on the front foot after the break in search of a leveller, with chances for Shepherd and Hankins before Harvey sent a 25-yard shot just wide.

As the Blues pushed forward, Eynesbury were allowed chances, with Jordan Brown spurning two good opportunities and hitting the post.

Hankins threatened again with 20 minutes left, showing good strength and turning well from Dan Blackman’s long ball, but his shot was saved well by Jamie Greygoose who was in fine form.

The final chance saw a Blackman daisy-cutter redirected by the toe of Hankins, but Greygoose changed direction to make a fantastic save.

Dunstable travel to Baldock Town on Saturday.