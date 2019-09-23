Dunstable Town go back-to-back with Edgware victory

Dunstable Town made it back-to-back Spartan South Midlands League wins on Saturday, coming out on top after a well-contested game at home to Edgware Town.

Edgware took control early on, but the Blues were soon knocking on the door without carving out any clear chances.

Joe Zunguzah’s fine tackle stopped Mikkel James from putting the visitors ahead in a seesaw first half, but the best chance came when an Edgware corner was headed wide.

The second half followed a similar pattern, and after Kachi Njoku forced keeper Ryan Scott-Taggart into a good save, Edgware then created three or four decent chances.

But Dunstable went ahead just before the hour, slightly against the run of play, when Adam Sawyer’s interception sprung a counter-attack.

In a flash Njoku spread play to the right where Jack Harvey unleashed a long-range shot which went in off the post.

George McCluskey’s audacious shot from 60 yards caught Mackenzie Taylor off his line, but landed on the roof of the net, while sub Steven Benavides hit the bar as Edgware pressed.

But Dunstable made it 2-0 in the first minute of stoppage-time. Chris Stapleton dispossessed a defender, before teeing up Dan Blackman who capped another fine performance with a fierce shot into the top corner.

Edgware made the final moments more tense when James Burgess scored from a corner in the 93rd minute, but the hosts held firm.

The Blues are back in league action on Saturday at Oxhey Jets, while the Development team host Abbey Rangers in the Suburban League on Thursday (ko 7.45pm).