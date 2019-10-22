Dunstable Town hit by late winner at leaders Tring Athletic

Dunstable Town manager Gareth Jackson was upbeat despite defeat to a last-gasp goal at league leaders Tring Athletic on Saturday.

After an abject display in a 4-0 loss to Arlesey on Tuesday, the Blues were back playing their flowing brand of football, bolstered by a full debut for Joe Hankins.

“I can’t fault the lads, they did all I wanted them to do, but we were punished for switching off one time,” said Jackson.

“If we perform to that standard regularly though, there will be plenty of wins to come.”

Another debutant Dan Gould tipped Malik Rickman’s early effort round the post, while Hankins dragged an early shot wide from Chris Stapleton’s low cross.

Tring had a good spell of pressure late in the half, winning a succession of corners, but Town’s defence stood firm.

And with half-time approaching, Jack Harvey came closest with a 25-yard drive which forced Mann into action.

Town continued to be more incisive in an even second half without converting any of their chances.

With 20 minutes left, the dangerous Stapleton teed up Hankins whose shot was too high.

Stapleton shot wide from the edge of the box from Daniel Trif’s through ball as the Blues continued to press for a winner.

And Dunstable fans were almost celebrating when Tommy Fletcher’s heavy backpass, played under pressure, went just wide, but with only a minute left, all the hard work was undone.

A quickly-taken free-kick found the run of Jacob Carter who used the outside of his left foot to loop a shot which left Gould helpless.