Dunstable Town let two-goal lead slip at Biggleswade United

Dunstable Town conceded a late equaliser for the second Saturday running as they let a two-goal lead slip at Biggleswade.

The hosts had the first chance of a quiet start when Dunstable keeper Dan Gould stopped Lorrell Smith’s low shot.

Daniel Trif (left) was a big threat for Dunstable on the flanks EMN-191211-094952002

And in the space of five minutes Town were two-up, the first blow struck when captain Seb Smith headed in Town’s first chance from a corner in the 14th minute.

Dunstable came alive and fine work out wide from Daniel Trif saw a deflected cross fall to Chris Stapleton who had time and space to fire into the bottom corner.

The Blues’ pressure continued, and Joe Hankins nodded in Stapleton’s cross, but the linesman’s flag denied them a three-goal lead.

Trif again proved difficult to handle down the right, and another of his crosses found Hankins whose turn and neat shot forced home keeper Garan Gordon-Stearn to turn onto the post.

Biggleswade goalscorer Carl Chambers attempts to evade the clutches of Eric Ameyaw EMN-191211-095004002

But minutes later United were back in the game when Smith followed up to score after Carl Chambers’ effort was saved.

The Blues almost restored their two-goal lead when Gordon-Stearn missed Dan Blackman’s long ball, and Hankins’ shot had to be cleared off the line.

Biggleswade came out with a fresh impetus for the second half, and quickly forced Gould to deflecting a shot over the bar with his feet.

Gould faced a busy second half, but Dunstable almost found the net when the home keeper sliced a clearance high in the air and frantically punched clear with Stapleton ready to head into the empty net, cleaning out the striker in the process.

The Blues weathered the pressure well, despite a strange red card for Hankins with 13 minutes left, but the equaliser eventually came when Kieran Igbanoi’s cross found its way into the net.

Town hosted Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday (7.45pm), and then Crawley Green at Creasey Park on Saturday (3pm).