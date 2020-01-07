Dunstale Town impress but fall to narrow Leverstock defeat

A Luke Peerless header was the difference as Dunstable Town lost their first game of the year at Leverstock Green on Saturday.

A boggy pitch had its say, but playing a different system, Town controlled the first half after weathering an early period of pressure.

Sam McClelland and Eric Ameyaw looked sturdy in the Blues defence, while debutant Helder Lopes was industrious and skilful in midfield.

Daniel Trif led a swift attack, and crossed for Lopes whose two efforts were well-blocked.

Joe Hankins then showed good strength to hold off his marker, but Leverstock keeper Matt Fallon gratefully gathered his shot.

With Dunstable looking to take advantage of their dominance, Hankins chested the ball into the path of Khy Smith-Reid whose deflected shot found Fallon.

Hankins was denied by a last-ditch tackle which sent the ball into the path of Trif who fired over the bar as the first half ended goalless.

Town had a man-advantage after the break when Green’s Adiel Mannion was sinbinned for protesting, and looked to capitalise, but Smith-Reid fired a first-time shot over the bar.

And Green went ahead just before the hour when Peerless headed home unmarked from Jamie Ovington’s cross.

What looked a blatant trip on Trif the penalty area went unpunished, baffling supporters of both sides, and Town’s final chance fell to Chris Stapleton in stoppage-time, but his header looped just past the post.

A promising performance which deserved more, and Dunstable will look to build on it when they travel to Crawley Green on Saturday, January 18.