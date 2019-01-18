Every League One club's home record over the last 10 years - and the results will surprise you
It's a cliche, but they say every football club should aim to make their home stadium a fortress.
And courtesy of research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk we're able to discover which League One clubs have had the most success at home. We look at all the current 24 third tier clubs' points per game ratio over the last 10 years on home soil and rank them in order. Every season has been taken into consideration for each club, whether they were in the Premier League, Championship, League One and Two or the National League:
1. Luton Town
P242 W136 D54 L52 = 432 pts. That gives the Hatters a points per game ratio of 1.79.