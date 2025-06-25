Ex-Barton Rovers loanee signs for QPR after Tottenham Hotspur release

Teenage stopper heads to Championship outfit

Former Barton Rovers loanee Charlie Warren has joined Championship side QPR's Development squad following his release from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper spent a large part of last season on loan at the Winton Haulage Stadium, helping Rovers on their quest to reach the Southern League Division One Central play-offs before heading back to Spurs, with his team-mate Dylan Thompson heading to Bedfordshire to take his place between the posts.

However, having left the Lilywhites’ academy after a decade this summer, Warren will now link up with the R’s next month after a successful trial with the west London club at the end of the campaign. Speaking to the QPR website, Warren said: “I'm really pleased and I can't wait to get started. It was good to be involved with the boys towards the end of last season, obviously with the (Premier League) Cup win. The feel around the training ground and within the squad was really, really positive.

"So that's what I want to be part of next season and kick on from there. I think the pathway is really good here. That's the most important thing when picking out a club as a young player. It's obvious how the ethos is to use young players and push young players. That's what you want to hear and what you want to see as a youngster.”

Describing what R's fans can expect of him as a keeper too, Warren continued: "I like to have the ball at my feet. I like to take risks with the ball too, with line-breaking passes, sometimes some skills. I'll definitely have people on the edge of their seats, but that's me as a goalkeeper!"

QPR chief executive Christian Nourry gave his reaction to the addition too, saying: "Charlie is an exciting goalkeeping prospect with very strong ball-playing qualities. His arrival is the latest recompense for our staff who have so enthusiastically embraced the changes in pathway philosophy that is now seeing some of the brightest Category One prospects highly value interest from QPR."

Finally, new Barton Rovers boss Chris Robson added on his X account: “Yes, Charlie!! Haha. Superb for us last season on loan. Some kid!”