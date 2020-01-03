Ex-Luton Town man set to leave Leeds United in January, Nottingham Forest keen on Porto man, and more

A former Luton Town loanee is set to be on the move in today's roundup of Championship rumours.

Former Luton Town loanee Eunan O'Kane is set to finally leave Leeds United in January. (The Athletic)

Luton Town were linked to Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan, owned by Sheffield United, by (Sky Sports), but manager Graeme Jones has ruled out a move for the defender. (Luton Today)

Sunderland are set to re-ignite their interest in striker Sam Winnall, with his Sheffield Wednesday contract set to run out in the summer. (Northern Echo)

Sheffield Wednesday will rival Hull City to land former Ireland winger Aiden McGeady from League One side Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. (Nottinghamshire Live)

According to reports, Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of Che Adams, and are in contact with Southampton about his availability. (Football Insider)

Former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke could join Middlesbrough on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (The 72)

Aston Villa are keen to sign keeper Jack Butland from Stoke City. Villa are in need of a new keeper after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Various)

Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers and Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest are both of interest to Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. (The Guardian)