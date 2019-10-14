FA Vase KO for Crawley Green at Mildenhall Town

Crawley Green bowed out of the FA Vase as they were well beaten by Mildenhall Town.

In an end-to-end start, Phil Draycott had two shots blocked, while Crawley keeper Martin Conway saved well from Scott Chaplin’s good run and shot.

Town went ahead after 15 minutes when Matt Green bundled in a corner, but just before the half-hour Crawley drew level when Mark Bunker set up Ingham whose shot deflected past Hayhoe.

Lobjoit shot over for the Maroons, but Conway was the busier keeper, tipping over Chaplin’s free-kick and denying Ben Nolan and Brame before Green restored Town’s lead from close range after 38 minutes.

Bunker and Draycott then combined to set up Lobjoit, but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

If the first half was quite even, the second belonged to the hosts.

Nolan gave the Crawley defence a torrid time, and after putting a good chance wide, Brame headed Nolan’s cross past Conway for 3-1.

Conway saved from Nolan and Brame, and Green’s goal was ruled out for offside, but Luke Butcher’s header made it 4-1 with 15 minutes left.

Three minutes later Conway made a great save to his right to push out Brame’s penalty following a Chris Crook foul.

Liam McGovern’s fine long-range strike forced Hayhoe into a terrific save, while Draycott headed wide from Ingham’s cross as Crawley kept on battling.

Crawley head to Biggleswade in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday, before visiting Broadfields on Saturday.

* Crawley Green Reserves beat Bedford Albion 4-2 with a Reece Green hat-trick and Timmy Akerlele’s strike. On Saturday they host Wilstead.