Former Blues keeper snapped up by Charlton Athletic

Former Dunstable Town goalkeeper Nathan Harness has signed professional terms with League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old penned a 12 month contract after impressing on trial with some outstanding performances for the Addicks’ U23 team.

Harness had previously been on the books at Stevenage and came to Creasey Park last season where he quickly made a name for himself putting in a string of fine displays.

A club statement from the Blues said: “Although his first team performances this term have been limited due to injury he has proved to be a goalkeeper with bags of ability, confidence, enthusiasm and enormous potential.

“We sincerely thank him for his services and wish him every success in the game.

“We will watch his progress with enormous pride.

“Nathan’s departure, hot on the heels of Nick Hayes signature at Norwich City, Peter Kioso’s move to Hartlepool and Andrew Osei-Bonsu’s move to Larne FC at the end of last season, is evidence that the club’s pathway model is successful and should serve as the best recruiting sergeant for talented youngsters looking to progress their game.”