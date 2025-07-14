Four new faces on board as Crawley Green continue to strengthen

Crawley Green have been adding to their squad - pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Dirty Clarets add to their squad for SSML Premier Division campaign

Crawley Green announced four new signings earlier this month as they begin finalising their squad for the new SSML Premier Division season.

Prolific goalscorer Chris Blunden is on board with the striker having been a top target for new manager Craig Meyrick, with Sam Willett returning to the club from Stopsley United, having also played for Arlesey Town, Barton Rovers and Codicote. Rapid winger Lewis Kidd has also arrived, the wideman’s previous clubs including Welwyn and Codicote, while defender Jack Mongey also joined, the commanding centre half having worked with the Green management team previously.

Meanwhile, last year’s Manager’s, Players’ Player and Top Scorer, highly sought after youngster Ciaran Maher, has agreed to commit for the new term. Crawley, who continued their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Leverstock Green last week, have been drawn away to Takeley in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, with the winners at home to Bowers & Pitsea in the preliminary round.

Green are also away in the FA Vase second round qualifying as they travel to Northampton Sileby Rangers or Spartans Youth. The club will take on Kettering Town in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round and if they get through, entertain AFC Dunstable or Harpenden Town. Crawley faced Luton U21s in their latest friendly at the weekend, the Hatters youngsters’ running 4-1 winners, Archie Shepherd, Zach Ioannides, Luke Takawira and Isufi all on target.