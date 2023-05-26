News you can trust since 1891
Free Mecca Bingo voucher or drink if you wear your Luton Town shirt this Saturday

You can watch the game across the 37 screens in the hall
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Get your LTFC shirts on!
Get your LTFC shirts on!

To celebrate Luton Town FC's incredible promotion chase and their playoff final at Wembley this Saturday (May 27), Mecca Bingo is inviting fans to come together and enjoy a night of big wins, bingo balls and footie at the venue in Luton.

Mecca Bingo Luton will honour the sensational season by giving either a free drink or a £10 bingo voucher to anyone who turns up on the night wearing a Luton Town FC top.

