Hatters boss Bloomfield admits busy summer of transfers is ‘a blessing and a curse’

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield admits the revolving door at Kenilworth Road this summer has been 'blessing and a curse'.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatters have seen a lot of comings and goings since their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship at the end last season, with 10 heading out the door and eight coming in the other way.

There is going to be fresh look to the Luton starting line-up as they head into Friday's night's opening league one game of the season at home against AFC Wimbledon, and Bloomfield is confident that the club can still 'have a fun time this season'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he admits that is going to depend on how quickly his new-look squad can gel together as a unit.

“It’s a blessing and a curse the amount of transfer movement that we’ve had,” said Bloomfield.

“It’s been a curse to lose some really good players, which has made it a really busy summer.

“But it’s been a blessing as well to be able to evolve into a group and start to move it to where we want to get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also been lovely to bring some energy, enthusiasm and freshness that those new players have brought, which has been fantastic.

“We’ve been so fortunate to bring in some solid seniors, bringing Kal (Naismith) in permanently, Nakhi (Wells), George Saville – these are real senior players who know what it’s about, they’ve got the T-shirt, they’ve been there, they’ve done it.

“Plus some of the younger players we’ve got, we are really excited about.

“If we can blend that group together as quickly as possible, if we can have a clear understanding of what we are trying to do in and out of possession, play with an energy, a freshness and enthusiasm, then we are really hopeful we can have a fun time this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday saw another player depart Kenilworth Road, although only on a temporary basis as it was announced midfielder Jayden Luker has joined league two outfit Notts County on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old also spent time on loan in the fourth tier last season, playing for Grimsby Town.